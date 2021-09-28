Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt wishes her 'life' Ranbir Kapoor on birthday with dreamy sunset picture

As Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor turned a year older on Tuesday; his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt shared a romantic birthday post for him. Alia took to her Instagram handle and posted a dreamy photo with Ranbir where the lovebirds could be seen enjoying a gorgeous sunset together reportedly in Jodhpur. "Happy birthday my life," the '2 States' actor wrote in the caption. Soon after she posted the picture, fans of the rumoured couple were all hearts for them.

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Shaheen Bhatt and Manish Malhotra also commented with heart emojis.

In the picture, the duo sat on what seemed like a riverbank, with their back towards the camera, as Alia snuggled onto Ranbir's shoulder. They gazed together at the horizon as the sun was setting behind the clouds. Alia sported an all-white look while the birthday boy was seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans along with his trademark black cap.

On Ranbir's birthday, Yash Raj Films shared a glimpse of the actor's look from his upcoming film 'Shamshera'. In the poster, the face of the 39-year-old actor is visible as he peers into the distance. However, we don't get to see the complete visual. With long hair, the actor is flaunting a mysterious mark on his forehead. The poster also gives away the tagline and release date of the film. It has ‘A legend will rise' and '18th March 2022' written on it.

It will chronicle the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their right and independence from the British. Ranbir has been paired opposite Vaani Kapoor in this action spectacle. Directed by Karan Malhotra, 'Shamshera' will also have Sanjay Dutt playing the nemesis to Ranbir's character.

Apart from this, Ranbir will be soon seen in Luv Ranjan's next, 'Brahmastra' with Alia Bhatt.

