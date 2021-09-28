Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/GAURI KHAN Aaryan Khan and AbRam make rare appearance on Gauri Khan's Instagram, see pic

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam is probably one of the most adorable star kids of the Bollywood industry. Every now and then, fans wait for a new picture of the little boy. Now, film producer-interior designer Gauri Khan has shared a new picture of Abram with his brother Aryan Khan. In the photo, the little one is sitting on Aryan's lap as they play together on a tablet. "Boys night out…" she captioned the photo.

As soon Gauri posted the picture, fans and her friends from the industry flooded the comment section with love. Amrita Arora, Bhavana Pandey and Zoya Akhtar left heart emojis on the picture. Filmmaker Farah Khan commented, "Beautiful boys.. well done Gauri."

For the unversed, Aryan, who is the eldest child of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, recently returned home from the US, where he was completing his higher education in film studies. He graduated from the University of Southern California where he was pursuing a course in film studies.

Aryan last worked with his father on the live-action film 'The Lion King'. They dub the Hindi version of the film for the Indian audience.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to begin the shoot of his next Rajkumar Hirani film. Writer Kanika Dhillon confirmed that the makers have locked the script of the film. While sharing her excitement on social media, Kanika wrote, "Yes! Super excited for my next film! Cos am working with all the people I love n adore! This one is super special! @RajkumarHirani @iamsrk #abhijaatjoshi!"

These days Shah Rukh Khan has been grabbing eyeballs for his interesting videos about his digital debut. Earlier, in a Disney+ Hotstar promotional video filmmaker Karan Johar shared on social media, SRK is shown on the balcony of his Mumbai villa, surveying his fans gathered outside in their thousands.

Apart from this, SRK is shooting for his upcoming venture with Tamil director Atlee in Pune. The film also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani amongst others. He is said to be playing a double role -- that of a father and a son. As per social media buzz, the yet-to-be-titled film will also feature Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati in a negative role. The actor is all set to lock horns with SRK in the film.

