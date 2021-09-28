Kareena Kapoor parties with Karan Johar, Karisma, Manish Malhotra. See pics from their intimate bash

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANISH MALHOTRA Kareena Kapoor parties with Karan Johar, Karisma, Manish Malhotra

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is a perfect hostess and here's the proof! The actress kicked off the week on a high note, by hosting a dinner party at her residence last night. It was attended by her sister Karisma Kapoor and their friends Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Amrita Arora and others. Giving the glimpse of the same, Manish Malhotra and Karisma took to their social media handles and posted pictures and videos from their intimate bash.

Sharing the pics, Manish wrote, "It’s a true blue selfie time tonight." He added heart emojis along with the hashtag 'friends forever.' While Kareena slayed in a white floral embroidery outfit, Karisma looked gorgeous in all-black attire. The gang was seen striking stylish poses for the camera.

Karisma also dropped photos from the party, including the delicious food-- dal gosht and kadak pav. "Killed it," she wrote, adding ‘yum’ and ‘thanks.’

Recently, Kareena turned a 41 and to celebrate the same the actress was in the Maldives on a holiday with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their two sons, Taimur and Jeh. While she has remained tight-lipped about revealing the destination, Bebo shared some sneak peek with her fans through social media. She posted a romantic picture with Saif as they cuddled on a sunny beach.

On the work front, Kareena, who recently launched her book 'Pregnancy Bible', is all set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller. She is not only acting in the film, but will be co-producing it with Ekta Kapoor.

Kareena will also be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which reunites her with Aamir Khan, who last worked with her in '3 Idiots'. Apart from Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie. Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the lead role.