Thursday, April 30, 2020
     
Alia Bhatt remembers Rishi Kapoor as 'friend, fighter, passionate tweeter', posts pic of actor with Ranbir

Here's how Alia Bhatt paid her tribute to Rishi Kapoor.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 30, 2020 20:47 IST
Alia Bhatt has now paid her tribute to Rishi Kapoor on social media. The Raazi actress, shared a heartfelt note where she remembered the legendary actor as a "friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a passionate tweeter".

Read Alia Bhatt's full post on Rishi Kapoor here:

In another post, the actress shared a picture of Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor with a caption that said, "Beautiful Boys".

The 27-yea-old actress also shared an adorable photo of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor and said, "Love You".

