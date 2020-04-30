Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt gets emotional at Rishi Kapoor's funeral, consoles Neetu Kapoor (In Pics)

Soon after the death of her uncle, actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday, Alia Bhatt rushed to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai to be with late actor's wife Neetu and son Ranbir Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in south Mumbai in the presence of close family. Rishi died at HN Reliance hospital in south Mumbai on Thursday at 8.45 am at the age of 67.

His body was brought to the crematorium in an ambulance at around 3.45 pm directly from the hospital amid tight police security due to the coronavirus lockdown. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni could not be there at the funeral as she is travelling from Delhi.

Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor

Family members including wife Neetu Singh, son Ranbir, Rishi’s elder brother Randhir, Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Anil Ambani were among the few present at the funeral.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Abhishek Bachchan

Alia Bhatt is dating Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor ever since the young actors began filming Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in 2018. With Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt has worked in the 2016 film Kapoor & Sons, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan.

Rishi Kapoor, an acclaimed actor, has starred in memorable films including Kabhie Kabhie, Karz, Chandni and Amar Akbar Anthony. He was last seen in the web series The Body on Netflix.

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, his brother Randhir Kapoor said. The senior actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and he returned to India from New York in September 2019 after his cancer treatment.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and wife Neetu Singh.

