Ali Abbas Zafar shares first picture with wife Alicia after marriage, calls her 'mine for life'

Ali Abbas Zafar shares the first picture with wife Alicia after marriage, calls her 'mine for life'

Ace director Ali Abbas Zafar who tied the knot in a private ceremony on Sunday shared the first picture of his wife Alicia Zafar on social media platform on Tuesday. Ali wrote a heartfelt caption for his wife, "1400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al- Zahra's, all my worries and sadness disappears when I look at your face, I feel the same Alicia Zafar. Mine for life."

Ali Abbas Zafar broke the news of his marriage on Monday by sharing a glimpse from his wedding diaries. He shared a picture of entwined hands of his and Alicia and wrote, "Bismillah"

Many Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani poured in wishes for the beautiful couple.

Zafar started his career in Bollywood as an assistant director. He has directed romantic comedy films like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan starring Katrina Kaif in 2011 and Gunday with Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra in 2014. He is best known for helming blockbusters with Salman Khan in the lead - Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and, most recently, Bharat.

He is all set to make his digital debut with the nine-part political web series "Tandav". The series, created and directed by Zafar, features an ensemble cast headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Sunil Grover. Zafar has also produced the web show with Himanshu Kishan Mehra.