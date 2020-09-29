Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor to shoot in London for 'Bell Bottom' after Glasgow

Image Source : TWITTER/@AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar shares a picture from the shoot location

Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor have finished their Glasgow schedule for the upcoming film, Bell Bottom. They are now set to shoot in London. Akshay posted an Instagram picture featuring his wife Twinkle Khanna and son Aarav, who are currently with him in the UK, along with the cast and crew of the film.

"So many happy faces in one frame...that's the result of a good schedule. Goodbye Glasgow, hello London #BellBottom@_vaanikapoor_ @ranjitmtewari @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @pooja_ent @emmayentertainment," he wrote in the caption.

"Bell Bottom" is a spy thriller film directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, set in the 1980s. It also stars Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi and is slated for an April 2021 release.

Meanwhile, Akshay's other film Laxxmi Bomb is all set to premiere on November 9 on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. In the film, Akshay Kumar will be seen in an unusual role of a man possessed by the vengeful spirit of a transgender womanThe upcoming comedy horror film is a Hindi remake of the popular Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana which got released in 2011.

It is directed by Raghava Lawrence, who was also a part of the original one. Apart from Akshay Kumar, actors like Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor and Sharad Kelkar will be seen in the film.

With inputs from IANS

