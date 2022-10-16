Akshay Kumar slams report claiming he owns Rs 260 crore private plane: 'Baseless lies'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar will be seen in Ram Setu next

Akshay Kumar has slammed a media report claiming that he is the owner of a private plane. Akshay took to social media on Sunday to make jest of a news article that said he owned a private airplane and pegged its cost at a whopping Rs 260 crore. Sharing a screenshot of the news piece, Akshay termed it a 'baseless lie'. He also referred to a nursery rhyme while calling out the report about him on Twitter. Akshay is one of the highest-paid celebrities in India but he has set the record straight about owning a private plane.

Akshay Kumar does not own a private plane

A news article listed Akshay Kumar as the owner of a private plane. In an image accompanying the piece, Akshay and his BellBottom co-star Vaani Kapoor pose on a runway with a plane behind them. The report pegged the price of the plane at Rs 260 crore. But Akshay clarified that he does not own it. He wrote on Twitter, "Liar, Liar…pants on fire! Heard this in childhood? Well, some people have clearly not grown up, and I’m just not in the mood to let them get away with it. Write baseless lies about me, and I’ll call it out. Here, a Pants on Fire (POF) gem for you (sic)."

Image Source : TWITTER/@AKSHAYKUMARAkshay Kumar clarifies on owning private plane

Read: Confirmed! Hansika Motwani to marry in December, Jaipur fort booked; deets inside | EXCLUSIVE

Akshay Kumar gears up for Ram Setu release

After a lukewarm 2022 with Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Cuttputlli failing to impress the audience, Akshay's Ram Set is all set to release on October 25. Directed by Abhishek Sharma of "Parmanu" and "Tere Bin Laden" fame, the action-adventure movie features Kumar as an archaeologist. The action-packed trailer of the film has generated huge curiosity among the fans.

The teaser has plenty of chase sequences, underwater diving scenes, in which Akshay can be seen wearing a special suit, and high-octane action scenes in picturesque locations. Ram Setu, also known as Adam's bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka. The bridge which is submerged in the water is roughly 100 metres wide and up to 10 metres in depth. Ram Setu also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and veteran actor Nassar in pivotal roles.

Read: Bigg Boss 16: Is Tina villain in Shalin-Sumbul love angle drama? Netizens support 'Uttaran' actress

(With PTI inputs)

Latest Entertainment News