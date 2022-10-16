Sunday, October 16, 2022
     
Bigg Boss 16: Is Tina Datta the villain in Shalin-Sumbul love angle drama? Netizens support 'Uttaran' actress

Bigg Boss 16: After Sumbul Touqeer's father slammed Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta for 'using' his daughter for the game, netizens have been siding with the Uttaran actress.

October 16, 2022
Actress Tina Datta
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TINADATTA Tina Datta is a contestant on Bigg Boss 16

In the Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Imlie star Sumbul Touqeer father schooled Shalin Bhanot. Going back in time, when the show had just begun, Sumbul and Shalin developed a close bond and were seen spending ample time together in the Bigg Boss house. However, their equation raised eyebrows inside and outside the show. After Sumbul's father was invited on the show to guide his daughter, Shalin and Tina Datta became the 'villains' in the eyes of the viewers and those inside the house. 

Tina spread rumors about Sumbul and Shalin

In the latest episode, after Sumbul's father left the stage, there was a discussion about how Shalin's 'image' was at stake. While the contestants were having a conversation about Sumbul and Shalin's relationship throughout the week that went by, it came to light that Tina may be the one who added fuel to fire when speaking to other housemates about their 'relationship'. Nimrit Kaur also said this in so many words and Tina was found at her wits' ends. Now, it will be interesting to see how Shalin, Tina and Sumbul bounce back and whether their friendship will remain going ahead in the show. 

Read: Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's father slams Sumbul Touqeer's dad, says 'Apni beti ko uthane ke liye...

Netizens support Tina Datta 

Meanwhile, social media users have come in support of Tina Dattaand trended 'Stay Strong Tina' on Twitter after it seemed that the latest episode put a negative light on the Uttaran actress. Reacting to the entire drama between Sumbul, Shalin and Tina, one social media user said, "#ShalinBhanot and #TinaDutta weren't given a fair chance to put up their sides... Simply clearing image of Sumbul, she is equally wrong (sic)." Meanwhile, some criticised Tina over how she handled the entire situation. 

In the coming episode, Shekhar Suman will be hosting a special segment with the housemates. He will question Shalin and Tina's relationship and dig deeper into the equation they share. Meanwhile, Sreejita De has become the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 16. Salman Khan announced her eviction as he saved Shalin, Tina, MC Stan and Gori Nagori. 

 

