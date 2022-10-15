Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De becomes FIRST evicted contestant of Salman Khan's show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VOOT Sreejita De

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar: Television actress Sreejita De, who is known for her work in shows such as 'Uttaran', 'Nazar', 'Piya Rangrezz' and 'Ladies Special', becomes the first contestant to be evicted from Salman Khan's controversial reality show. Sreejita's eviction comes days after her ugly fight with dancer Gori Nagori, where the two blasted at each other and indulged in a heated argument. During the fight, Sreejita had also called the dancer 'standard-less' and 'manner-less'.

Minutes after her eviction, the actress shared a video montage of her short journey in the house and a special note. She wrote, "Thank you for all the love and support shown to me, it has been an incredible journey with a lot of ups and downs. Big Boss house was an experience that will live in my heart forever. Love, Sreejita."

Speaking about her eviction to IANS, Sreejita said: "of course, without any say, I am shocked by my eviction. I am extremely shocked, sad and I am feeling extremely low. The people who were staying inside the house were extremely shocked too." ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar HIGHLIGHTS: Sreejita is eliminated; Salman Khan lashed out at Shalin Bhanot

As Salman announced the results, he said, "Sreejita, bahot achchi thi aap is ghar ke andar. May God bless you. Yaha se nikalne ke baad aap bahot achcha kaam kare aur khush rahe. You take care of yourself."

Apart from this, Salman Khan schooled contestant Shalin Bhanot for misbehaving in the house and not sticking to his words. Khan tells Shalin that his behaviour in the week gone by was 'shameful' and his attitude towards the show is not good. As Shalin tries to defend himself, Salman shut him down and says: "Jacket nikal diya hai, shirt nikalne pe majboor mat karo." Also, Salman lashed out at Shalin for disrespecting the medical professional, who was sent inside the house for the actor's checkup. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's father slams Sumbul Touqeer's dad, says 'Apni beti ko uthane ke liye...

