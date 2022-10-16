Confirmed! Hansika Motwani to marry in December, Jaipur fort booked; deets inside | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Hansika Motwani is all set to marry in December in Jaipur

Hansika Motwane, who began her career in acting as a child artist in TV serials, is all set to take the marital plunge. The actress is all set to marry in December later this year in a Jaipur fort and preparations for her big day are currently being made. It is expected that Hansika's wedding ceremony will be royal, with a touch of vintage, as the venue is a 450-year-old fort and palace. IndiaTV has exclusively learned about Hansika's wedding details and this surely will be exciting for the fans.

Confirmed! Royal wedding for Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani will tie the nuptial knot in December. Earlier this year, rumours were rife about the actress taking this big step in her personal life. Now, IndiaTV can confirm that she is all set to be wed before the end of this year. Hansika will be married in the Mundota Fort and Palace, Jaipur. The lavish destination wedding will surely create memories of a lifetime for the actress and her husband-to-be.

Preparations underway for Hansika Motwani's wedding

While the exact date of Hansika Motwani's wedding has not been revealed yet, the preparations for her big day are being made and the venue is being prepared. A source from the palace revealed that rooms are being prepared and work is being done at the palace to host Hansika’s wedding in December. The arrangements will be made well ahead of the guests' arrival in the culturally rich city.

Here is a glimpse of the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur where Hansika will be marrying the man of her dreams. The location is five hour's drive from the national capital New Delhi.

A look at Hansika Motwani's acting career

Hansika Motwani started her career as a child artist in TV serials like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Son Pari. She was also part of Hrithik Roshan’s hit film Koi Mil Gaya. In Bollywood, she has done films like Aap Kaa Surroor, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai. Her 50th film project Maha was released earlier this year. Up next, she will be featured in the Tamil film Rowdy Baby.

