Akshay Kumar's Gorkha shelved after actor's fallout with Aanand L Rai? Here's the truth

Akshay Kumar's Gorkha was announced last year. Of late, reports are doing the rounds that the movie has been shelved. The film was based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, the legendary officer of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army (5th Gorkha Rifles). Akshay was supposed to be essaying the role of the Indian Army veteran who fought in the wars of 1962, 1965, and most notably in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. National Award-winning filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan was attached to direct the movie with Aanand L Rai producing through his banner Colour Yellow Productions. Let's find out what the truth is about the movie being shelved.

Gorkha put on back burner

Gorkha was announced in October 2021. After the movie announcement, there was no update regarding the war film. Recently, a report claimed that the project will not be moving forward with Akshay Kumar. Speculations rose that all is not well between the producer Aanand L Rai and Akshay Kumar, who have earlier collaborated on Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan. Now, Rai has clarified such rumours and shared where the project is headed.

Aanand L Rai on Gorkha

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Aanand L Rai has confirmed that Gorkha will not be moving forward as of now. He cited 'technical issues' as the reason for the project to be postponed. He also said that Akshay did not walk out of the film. He also added that they mutually agreed to set aside the project until the factual ambiguities are cleared.

Akshay will be seen in the upcoming film Selfiee and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He is also be featured in the biopic of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill. He is also playing the role of Shivaji Maharaj in the Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.

