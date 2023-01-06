Vamika Kohli's cute video with Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli goes viral, netizens say 'most beautiful family'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRATKOHLI_DIEHARDFAN18 Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in Vrindavan

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma paid a visit to Baba Neem Karoli Ashram in Vrindavan earlier this week. The celebrity couple is known for its religious leanings and sought blessings in the holy city of Vrindavan. Accompanying them was their cute daughter Vamika Kohli who sat on Anushka's lap and soaked in the religious spirit. A video showing the celebrity couple with Vamika has gone viral on social media and fans are showering love on the family.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pray in Vrindavan

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma stayed at Baba Neem Karoli Ashram in Vrindavan for about an hour and had ‘darshan’ of Baba's 'samadhi', besides meditating in a 'kutia' (hut). They also obliged their fans by giving autographs and posing for photographs with them. They also donated blankets at the ashram, as per reports. In a viral video, as Anushka and Virat sought blessings of the baba, Vamika was also with them. An attendant came in and wrapped a 'chunni' (cloth) around Anushka.

After spending time at the Baba Neem Karoli Ashram, the family left for the Maa Anandamayi Ashram. Anushka's family has been a follower of Baba Neem Karoli.

Read: OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend (Jan 6): Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2 & others

Netizens react to Virat Kohli and family's video

After Virat Kohli and his family visited Vrindavan, their photos and videos have been going viral on social media. Fans were elated to see the spiritual side of the family. "Most beautiful video on internet today of Virat Kohli family (sic)," wrote a social media user. Another commented, "Awwww! Just look at our baby girl's face. Whole freaking heart (sic)."

Read: Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha getting a divorce after 22 years? Here's what we know

Latest Entertainment News