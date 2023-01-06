OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend (Jan 6): Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2 & others

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend (Jan 6)

OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend (Jan 6): With the new year, a new slate of films and web shows is here to keep you hooked especially in the month of January. While movies that proved to be a hit at the box office are releasing on OTT this month, many new web series are also making their way on digital platforms. In January, fans are most excited about Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Pathaan. The film will hit the big screens on January 25. So in the meanwhile, check out the movies and web shows releasing in the first week of January on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Aha, Lionsgate Play, and others.

Uunchai

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Uunchai managed a successful run at the box office when it released in November last year. The movie celebrates friendship. It also stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika, Neena Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. Uunchai tracks the journey of three aged friends (Bachchan, Kher and Irani), who decide to embark on a trek to the Everest base camp to fulfil the wish of their late friend Bhupen (Denzongpa). How their trek turns out to be a personal, emotional, and spiritual experience as they battle their physical limitations and discover freedom forms the story of the film.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date – January 6, 2023

Directed by: Sooraj R Barjatya

Language: Hindi

Taaza Khabar

The gritty comedy-drama series Taaza Khabar, which stars Bhuvan Bam, is set in South Mumbai. The series is seen from the perspective of a sanitation worker, Vasant Gawde, whose mundane and poverty-stricken life turns upside down when a simple dua from a good deed gives him surreal powers. Along with his tight-knit squad of friends, Gawde uses his newfound superpower to master his own destiny until karma beckons again.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date – January 6, 2023

Directed by: Himank Gaur

Language: Hindi

HIT 2

Starring Adivi Sesh, the Telugu film HIT 2 is rumoured to be eerily similar to the infamous Shraddha Walkar murder case that has rocked India. In HIT: The Second Case, Adivi Sesh plays the role of the cop Krishna Dev aka KD whose life is turned upside down when he finds out that a woman has been murdered and her body has been severed up as a sort of ritual. KD must investigate the brutal killing through his sharp mind and investigative skills.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date – January 6, 2023

Directed by: Sailesh Kolanu

Language: Telugu

The Pale Blue Eye

The Pale Blue Eye is based on author Louis Bayard's 2003 novel of the same title. It stars Harry Melling and Christian Bale. The thriller revolves around the attempt to solve a series of murders that took place in 1830 at the US Military Academy at West Point. The movie marks a reunion between Bale and Cooper who previously worked on critically-acclaimed movies "Out of the Furnace" and "Hostiles".

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – January 6, 2023

Directed by: Scott Coope

Language: English

JANUARY 6th

The documentary directed by Gédéon and Jules Naudet aims to tell “the definitive story of the siege of the Capitol” by combining footage of the insurrection and interviews with many who saw it unfold before their eyes, including representatives Cheney, Susan Wild, Adam Kinzinger and Jamie Raskin, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, law enforcement officers who came under attack that day and others.

OTT Platform: discovery+

Release Date – January 6, 2023

Directed by: Gédéon and Jules Naudet

Language: English

Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne

Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne stars Punjabi superstars Diljit Dosanjh and Sargun Mehta. It is a romantic comedy that is sure to leave you in splits. The film is about a middle aged man who adopts a father for insurance benefits. He plans to start his own business with the money but the twists and turns make it difficult.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date – January 6, 2023

Directed by: Amarjit Singh Saroon

Language: Punjabi

Crossfire

If you are a fan of emotional, intimate and relatable thrillers, then Crossfire should definitely be on your list. Created by Louise Doughty, author of `Apple Tree Yard' comes `Crossfire'. Keeley Hawes plays the role of Jo, a woman on a family holiday whose world instantly changes when gunmen suddenly open fire, turning a picturesque Spanish resort into a living nightmare. The show is a captivating thriller where ordinary people must make monumental decisions in the blink of an eye with far-reaching consequences long after the initial danger passes.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date – January 6, 2023

Directed by: Louise Doughty

Language: English

