Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha getting a divorce after 22 years? Here's what we know

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha have been married for more than 22 years. Now, there are rumors that all is not well in their paradise. according to various reports, it is said that Vijay and Sangeetha are heading for a divorce. The rumors started when Sangeetha was absent from filmmaker Atlee's wife's baby shower. recently, Thalapathy Vijay released the trailer of his much-anticipated film Varisu and Sangeetha's absence from the launch event further raised many eyebrows. While the actor has not confirmed or denied the rumors yet, a report in Pinkvilla stated that the speculations are baseless.

"The rumors of Vijay and Sangeetha's divorce are baseless. We have no idea how it started," Pinkvilla quoted a source. It also revealed that Sangeetha is currently on a holiday with the kids which is why she was absent at the Varisu trailer launch. It is also expected that Thalapathy Vijay will soon join the family on the vacation.

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Love Story

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha have an interesting love story. The actor met his die-hard fan Sangeetha Sornalingam during one of the shooting schedules in Chennai in 1996. She had come from the UK and lauded him for his spectacular performance in the Poove Unakkaga. Vijay appreciated that she took so much effort to meet him and invited her to his house the next day for a chat and to meet his family. Eventually, the duo fell in love and tied the knot on August 25, 1999.

Vijay and Sangeetha got married according to both Hindu and Christian traditions. They welcomed their first child, Jason Sanjaya in 2000 and their daughter in 2005.

Thalapathy Vijay Upcoming Movies

Thalapthy Vijay will be soon seen in Vamshi Paidipally's Varisu which is a Pongal release. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, "Varisu is an action thriller scheduled to be released on January 12, 2023. The star cast includes Prabhu, Sharathkumar, Shaam, SJ Suriya, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, and Kushbhoo. The music of the movie has been composed by Thaman, the cinematography is by Karthik Palani, and Praveen K.L. is in charge of the editing table.

Watch Varisu Trailer here-

Other than Varisu, Vijay reportedly has another project lined-up.

