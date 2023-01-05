Amazon employees celebrate Varisu trailer release with crazy dance in office; go wild at Vijay's entry

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Amazon employees celebrate Varisu trailer release

Amazon employees definitely know how to celebrate something they like. On January 4, Thalaphy Vijay and Rashmika Mandannaa dropped the trailer of their upcoming film 'Varisu' and fans went gaga over it. While the actors' fans took to social media to express their excitement, Amazon employees broke into a crazy dance to celebrate the trailer. A video is going viral on the internet in which the people in the office can be seen cheering and hooting as the Varisu trailer plays on the big screen. They are even seen breaking into wild moves as Thalaphy Vijay enters the screen.

Reacting to the viral video, many fans shared their excitement for the Varisu trailer. A user wrote, "craze matters #varisutrailer" Another quipped, "The craze he has earned is unparalleled... The guy in the black shirt! He was so me." A third user wrote, "fans enjoy their favorite with full heart." Check out the video here-

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, "Varisu" is an action thriller scheduled to be released on Pongal day -- January 12, 2023. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the movie. The star cast includes Prabhu, Sharathkumar, Shaam, SJ Suriya, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, and Kushbhoo. The music of the movie has been composed by Thaman, the cinematography is by Karthik Palani, and Praveen K.L. is in charge of the editing table.

The Pongal release, incidentally, is likely to clash with another superstar Ajith Kumar's movie, "Thunivu".

Watch Varisu Trailer here-

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay, whose movies get record collections at the box office, has not been active on social media and fans have been demanding his return to his social media handles. He returned with the Varisu trailer on Wednesday but fans desire him to be more active.

