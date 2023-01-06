STALKER! Urvashi Rautela trolled for lurking outside the hospital where Rishabh Pant is admitted

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHI RAUTELA Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant

Urvashi Rautela has been posting cryptically about cricketer Rishabh Pant, who was recently shifted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. After uploading a photo on Twitter with the message "Praying for you" following Rishabh Pant's car accident, the actress shared a photo of the injured cricketer's hospital on her Instagram story, which left fans wondering if she had paid a visit to him. Following this, Urvashi was brutally trolled as fans called out the actress for harassing Pant.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Urvashi posted a snapshot of Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute. The image was shared without any caption but the city name was tagged. As soon as Urvashi shared the photo of the hospital, netizens began trolling her. Sharing the screenshot of her Instagram story, a user wrote, "This is mental harassment. If a man did this, he’d either be in jail or have a Netflix crime documentary in his name." Another said, "If you feel this is absolutely sick & @UrvashiRautela needs to be finally called out for it, please tag her and say #GetWellSoonUrvashi." Some even called her "stalker." Take a look:

For the unversed, Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant had earlier been rumoured to be in a relationship, but the duo never confirmed but engaged in a cryptic war of words on social media. Previously, Urvashi’s mother had penned a post for Rishabh’s speedy recovery. Sharing cricketer's photo, Urvashi’s mother, Meera wrote, "Social media ki afavah ek taraf aur aap ka svasth ho ke antarrashtriya star par Uttarakand ka naam roshan karna doosri taraf, siddhilibaba aap par vishesh kripya kare, aap sab bhi prathna kare. (Spreading rumours on social media is different and making Uttarakhand popular on the international level is different. May Siddhabali Baba bless you. Please pray for Rishabh Pant’s speedy recovery) #Godblessyou #RishabhPant.”

Rishabh Pant's accident

On December 30, early in the morning, Pant, suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The horrific car accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district in the state of Uttarakhand. Pant was initially taken to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre, before being admitted to Max Hospital, Dehradun. He was on his way to his hometown Roorkee from New Delhi and was driving his Mercedes car.

As per a statement by the BCCI hours after the accident on December 30, Pant, the left-handed batter, has suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back after the car accident.

