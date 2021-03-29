Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAYDEVGANSTYLE Ajay Devgn not the man in viral Delhi brawl video, his team issues statement

Actor Ajay Devgn's office has issued a statement clarifying that a video being circulated of a man involved in a Delhi brawl is not him. On Friday, a video shows men fighting outside a pub, using unparliamentary language. It showed a large group of men and women screaming at each other and throwing punches over what appeared to be a case of road rage. One of the men, wearing a white shirt, has been being mistaken for Ajay Devgn. However, his team has said that Ajay hasn't set foot in Delhi in the last 14 months.

The statement reads: "Post the promotion of 'Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior' in January 2020, Ajay Devgn has not visited Delhi. So media reports of a brawl involving the superstar outside a Delhi pub are absolutely baseless and untrue."

"We request news agencies and media picking this up to please note that Mr Devgn has been in Mumbai the entire time shooting for 'Maidaan', 'MayDay' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and he hasn't set foot in the Capital in 14 months. Request all media to please cross check before putting out anything," the statement added.

Take a look:

In the video that went viral, about 15-20 men were seen hurling abuses, punching and assaulting each other.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn has an interesting pipeline of films/ He has sports drama Maidaan slated for release in October this year. He will also be seen in Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, as well as in MayDay alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is also directing the film Mayday. Apart from these, Ajay also has an extended cameo in Sooryavanshi.

Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up to make his digital debut. Recently, Ajay took to his Instagram to share a video introducing himself as Sudarshan. While he did not reveal much detail but the video hints at his next project with online video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.