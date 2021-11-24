Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya leaves netizens gushing over her cute walk | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya leaves netizens gushing over her cute walk

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya is one of the most loved star kids of Bollywood. Recently, Aishwarya and Abhishek were snapped at the Mumbai airport as they returned back from Maldives with daughter Aaradhya after celebrating her 10th birthday. Aaradhya is mostly seen walking with Aishwarya holding her hand. Now the video has surfaced online in which Aaradhya is winning hearts because of her cute walk. In the video the youngest Bachchan can be seen walking playfully with Aishwarya and Abhishek. Meanwhile, Aishwarya can be seen nudging her and laughing along with her, seeing her fun antics.

Take a look:

Several users took to the comments section and dropped their reactions. While some users trolled her walk, others requested others to not be so judgmental towards the ten year old. One of the users wrote, "walk to dekho chutki ki." Another said, "Why is she walking like that?" While one user said, "I think she do it for fun." Another Instagrammer user said, "Nothing… she is a child and trying to be funny."

Meanwhile, Aishwarya and Abhishek shared inside pictures from the intimate birthday party of their daughter. Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwarya posted three pictures from her daughter's birthday party and wrote, "My Angel Aaradhya's 10. You are the reason I breathe my Darling Aaradhya. YOU ARE MY LIFE... MY SOUL... I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY," adding a string of heart emoticons to it.

Abhishek Bachchan also shared a picture of his little angel on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says 'you make the world a better place.' We love you and god bless you always. #aboutlastnight."

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot on April 20, 2007, in an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows- Prateeksha. The duo who has shared screen space in movies like 'Guru', 'Dhoom 2' and more, welcomed their first child Aaradhya on November 16 in 2011.

Speaking about the work fronts, Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan'. As per viral reports and speculations, she might also be seen in Anurag Kashyap's directorial 'Gulab Jamun', co-starring her actor-husband Abhishek.

On the other hand, Abhishek will next be seen in 'Bob Biswas', which is based on the fictional character of the same name that became popular in the 2012 Vidya Balan's hit movie 'Kahaani'. He also has 'Dasvi' in his kitty.

