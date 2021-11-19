Bob Biswas trailer out: Abhishek Bachchan looks unrecognisable as contract killer in spine chilling thriller

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Bob Biswas trailer: Abhishek Bachchan looks unrecognisable as contract killer in spine chilling thriller

The makers of Bob Biswas on Friday (November 19) treated their fans with the trailer of a spine chilling thriller, where Abhishek Bachchan looks every-inch convincing as a contract killer. He plays a cold-blooded murderer in the film. The over two-minute long nail-biting trailer encapsulates the journey of Bob Biswas, a middle-aged hitman-for-hire who comes out of a prolonged coma not being able to remember any details about his life and his past including his own family. As he tries to remember his identity, episodes from his past come alive, putting him in a moral dilemma between the history of his own deeds versus his newly developed sense of right and wrong.

A voice-over in the background says, "Nomoshkar, Bob Biswas."

Watch the Trailer:

Talking about his character, Abhishek Bachchan said, "I have thoroughly enjoyed deep-diving into and creating the immersive world of Bob. It's one of the coolest films I have worked on and I hope people truly enjoy the trailer and the film."

Earlier played by Saswata Chatterjee, the Bob Biswas spin-off has been long requested by the fans of Vidya Balan's Kahaani, which released in 2012.

Actress Chitrangada Singh, who is playing the female protagonist said: "'Bob Biswas' is a unique film, and I am proud to be a part of it. It's a fascinating tale of an intriguing character and the people around him. The film has the right amount of mystery, madness and mayhem!"

'Bob Biswas' is all set to premiere on December 3. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Bound script, 'Bob Biswas' will premiere on ZEE5. The film is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. The film was postponed multiple times in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.