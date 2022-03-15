Ahmed Khan takes his 'Batmobile' out for a spin in Mumbai to watch The Batman, gets trolled

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ahmed Khan with family in Andheri West, Mumbai

Choreographer-director Ahmed Khan turned heads in Mumbai recently when took out his luxurious Batmobile for a spin. He and his family arrived at a popular cinema hall in Andheri West to watch the latest Hollywood release The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, and what better way to arrive for it than in the Batmobile.

Ahmed's car is a rare one and is based on the vehicle driven by Hollywood star Michael Keaton in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns respectively. The limited-edition Batmobile was gifted by Ahmed to his wife Shaira Khan on her birthday last year. At that time, the Batmobile pics had gone viral. Reportedly, this limited-edition Batmobile has been manufactured by Gotham Motors and assembled by Executive ModCar Trendz (EMT).

Now, as Ahmed took out this beast for a ride in town, all eyes were on it. Ahmed and his family also posed for some pictures beside the Batmobile.

Many on social media also trolled Ahmed for taking this heavy-duty ride out in Mumbai where traffic and parking are a major concern. Reacting to the pics of Batmobile, one of the netizens wrote, "Yeh Titanic dekhne ship leke Gaya hoga (sic)," and another one said, "Itni lambi car h khud park krne me dikkat hori h (sic)."

On the movies front, Ahmed is directing Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria in the upcoming action film Heropanti 2. It is the sequel to his own film which was released in 2014 and launched Tiger and Kriti Sanon in Bollywood. Heropanti 2 will be released on Eid this year.

Om: the Battle Within, which stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi, is backed by Ahmed's production Paperdoll Entertainment. It will be released on July 1.