Box Office: 'The Kashmir Files' soars high while collections of Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' remain dull on Monday

Box Office: 'The Kashmir Files' soars high while collections of Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' remains dull on Monday

Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty starrer 'The Kashmir Files' has been winning the hearts of people ever since its release. Meanwhile, 'Radhe Shyam' featuring superstar Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is struggling at the box office. The winner from amongst the North and the South is clear. The romantic thriller, helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar did not live up to the expectations of the audience resulting in low collections from day one. The first weekend collections of the two projects saw a major difference. On one hand where 'The Kashmir Files' raked in Rs 27.15 crore on its third day, 'Radhe Shyam' on the other was able to collect 14 crore nett. The first Monday collections aren't a surprise as yet again, Vivek Agnihotri's directorial soared high in numbers as compared to Prabhas' film.

According to Box Office India, "The four day business of the film will be around 43 crore nett and it has not actually really started yet as many records are set to fall over the next few weeks. The Monday collections of the film will cross the 15 crore nett mark and what has so happened so far in the evening and night shows even a 20 crore nett number on Monday cannot be ruled out."

Speaking about Radhe Shyam, the film collected Rs 25.49 Crore in Andhra Pradesh on its opening day. The weekend collections were also disappointing as it made Rs 12.32 Crore and Rs 10.58 Crore at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office on days 2 and 3. On Monday, the collections declined even more and Prabhas starrer earned just Rs 6 crore from the Telugu states.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers on Twitter on Monday. He wrote: "Grows 325.35% on Day 3 (vis-e-vis Day 1), NEW RECORDe Metros + mass belt, multiplexes + single screens, the *opening weekend biz* is TERRIFIC across the board... Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: Rs 27.15 cr. #India biz."

It is expected that 'The Kashmir Files' will cross Rs. 100 crore mark in the coming ten days. It was released on March 11 and also stars actors Darshan Kumaar and Pallavi Joshi. On the first day of its release, the film minted Rs. 3.55 crore. 'The Kashmir Files' is based on video interviews of the first generation victims of the Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community In 1990.

Coming to 'Radhe Shyam,' it seems as if the director is unhappy with the film getting negative response. Radha, who had always established that 'Radhe Shyam' is a love story, also blames critics for expecting more out of a love saga. His response to the comments on social media profiles indicates that the director has been quite upset over the negative comments on 'Radhe Shyam'.

In one of his recent interviews, Radha said, "You go to a vegetarian hotel expecting them to serve chicken biriyani? We have always told this is a love story, but critics are bashing us saying there is no action in the movie. That makes any sense?".

The film released this Friday in Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and Telugu and gives a glimpse of the story of Vikramaditya, played by Prabhas, an expert palmist who can predict everything -- even the minutest details of someone's death.