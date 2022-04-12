Ahead of wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt turns pink as fans shout 'congratulations' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARIA_SARTIK_RANDEEP Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Highlights Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will tie the knot at actor's ancestral home

The couple has been dating since 5 years now

They will be seen sharing screen space in Brahmastra

With Bollywood galore buzzing with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding updates. Fans of Ranbir and Alia cannot wait to witness their favourite duo tying the knot. However, the couple and their families have been tight-lipped about the wedding festivities. It is believed, that they will reportedly get married on April 14 and the preparation for the same is underway in full swing at their Vastu residence in Mumbai's Bandra. Recently, a new video of bride-to-be Alia Bhatt has surfaced on the internet in which she can be seen blushing when a couple of fans wish her for her upcoming wedding.

The clip is a glimpse of Alia's video call with choreographer Farah Khan who is in Boston for a dance workshop. During the call, her fans screamed congratulations the moment they saw the actress, and Alia’s reaction is sure to leave you with a smile.

Take a look:

In the video, Alia Bhatt can be seen sitting next to her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh. As she started the video call, Farah Khan asked Alia, "missing me na?" to which she replied "a lot". Soon a few fans interrupted their call as they started wishing her. This made Alia turn pink who starts asking them, "for what?"

The decorations have already begun at Ranbir's Vastu residence complex in Bandra with pastel carpets, and rustic wooden tables. The house is decked with lights along with RK Studio, Krishna Raj Bungalow and Kapoors residence in Chembur which have also been lit up.

Check out the pictures

As per reports, Ranbir and Alia will have an intimate house wedding with only 28 guests in attendance. Alia's stepbrother Rahul Bhatt confirmed that the security arrangements for the functions will be stringent as 200 bouncers have been hired for the D-day.

Recently, Alia Bhatt's uncle confirmed that she is getting married on April 14 and that their wedding will be a four-day event. He shared that Alia's mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13. He also confirmed that the wedding ceremonies will take place at the RK house in Chembur, the same place where Ranbir’s parents Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor tied the knot.

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

