Rishi Kapoor planned grand wedding for Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt in 2020, says Subhash Ghai

Image Source : IG/NEETU KAPOOR, SUBHASH GHAI Rishi Kapoor was excited about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding in December 2020.

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's close friend and filmmaker Subhash Ghai has reacted to Bollywood's most awaited wedding of lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He revealed that the couple who have been in a relationship for five years now were supposed to tie the knot in December 2020. However, Rishi Kapoor's unfortunate death on April 30 that year led to the postponement of the wedding. Subash Ghai recently recalled that he had a conversation with Rishi Kapoor about Ranbir and Alia's wedding in January 2022.

In conversation with Bombay Times, Subhash said, "I remember in January 2020, when I had gone to meet Rishi Kapoor at his home to invite him to receive WWI Maestro award 2020 at our annual convocation of Whistling Woods International. We had a long chat as good friends. He was so happy to share with me that they were planning his son Ranbir’s marriage with Alia in December 2020 in a big way. But he left us all with a deep grief suddenly."

He also said that Ranbir and Alia are fulfilling his dream. "Today, I am so happy that Ranbir and Alia are finally fulfilling his dream. I wish both a happy married life, the way I always did for Rishi and Neetu Kapoor," he added.

Recently, Alia Bhatt's uncle Robin Bhatt confirmed that she will be tying the knot with Ranbir on April 14. It will be a four day event with a mehendi and haldi ceremony. The marriage will take place at Ranbir’s Bandra home, Vastu.

Ahead of their wedding, a car was spotted at Ranbir's house and it was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits apparently for the bride and groom. Decorations were seen arriving at the residential complex with pastel carpets, and rustic wooden tables. Also RK Studio, Krishna Raj Bungalow and Kapoors residence in Chembur are decked up with lights.

The couple had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

The two will be seen sharing space in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming superhero fantasy adventure epic 'Brahmastra', which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film will hit theatres on September 9, in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.