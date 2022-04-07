After John Abraham's Attack performs poorly at box office, actor pens note: 'Whatever appreciation...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ JOHN ABRAHAM John Abraham in Attack

Highlights Attack shows John Abraham's character of a super soldier

Attack (Part 1) released on April 1

The film failed to perform at box office

Actor John Abraham's sci fi-action film 'Attack' which was released on April 1 has not been able to impress the audience and bring numbers at the box office as SS Rajamouli's RRR dominated the theatres. On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram handle to express gratitude towards his fans and audience who liked the film and appreciated it. He shared that despite the film facing the three waves of the pandemic he is very proud of the outcome.

He wrote, "Whatever appreciation we have received for the film, a big THANK YOU to the audience for accepting something that’s new and different. Attack was an honest, humble experiment on our part, to give the industry something refreshing and new. It was challenging through the 3 pandemic waves, but we got what we wanted. I completely own and am proud of this film. I stand by the honest effort every team member has taken on Attack.” He captioned his post, “Once again, Thank you."

Take a look:

His post received lots of love from his fans and friends from the industry. Abhishek Bachchan commented, "More power to you, Baba." One of the fans wrote, "One of the best action movies in world cinema." Another said, "The Man who changed the action in Bollywood completely and everytime he thinks out of the box very much proud of you as a fan..you inspiring me everyday.."

Attack failed to create an impact on the masses and could only make Rs 11 crore in the first five days of its release. In the film, John played the role of Arjun, the first prototype, simultaneously fighting his inner demons and outer enemies. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

Also read: Box Office Report: 'RRR' starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR continues its magic while 'Attack' struggles big time

Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions presented the action-packed movie. Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the first part of the film released in cinemas on April 1, 2022.

Also read: After RRR, John Abraham's Attack Full HD movie leaked online on Tamilrockers, Filmywap, other torrent sites