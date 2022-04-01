After RRR, John Abraham's Attack Full HD movie leaked online on Tamilrockers, Filmywap, other torrent sites

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/ PEN MOVIES John Abraham's Attack Full HD movie leaked

Highlights Attack shows John Abraham's character of a super soldier

SS Rajamouli's film RRR had also been hit by piracy

Attack (Part 1) released on April 1

John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Attack hit theatres on Friday (April 1). The film presents a mix of sci-fi, high octane action, and drama. It is a big-ticket franchise based on the future of wars that will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence (AI). Well, as per the latest reports, hours after the film was released in theatres, the full movie was leaked by notorious piracy websites TamilRockers, Fimywap and other Torrent sites for free download in versions including HD 720p, in 480p, in mp4, etc.

This is not a rare case of a film getting pirated. The piracy portal has previously targeted many big-budget films causing a massive dent in the collection. SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt is among the latest box office super hit films that leaked on torrent sites.

Earlier, Anupam Kher's 'The Kashmir Files' and Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe Shyam' also suffered a setback. Films like Dil Bechara, Baaghi 3, A Thursday, Valimai, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Bell Bottom, Master, etc. were also attacked by the woes of piracy.

Talking about 'Attack' the film is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. It also stars Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles. The narrative introduces John's character with human abilities, who can operate beyond normal human limits. John's character is of a super-soldier trying to acclimatize to his surroundings after a successful session of cybernetic modifications. Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions are presenting the action-packed movie.

Watch the trailer of the film:

India TV condones illegal file-sharing. It is against the law.

Also read: Irked John Abraham quashes starring in Salaar rumours, says 'will never do supporting roles in regional films'

Furious John Abraham calls journalist dumb, says ‘aap dimaag chor ke aa gae’ at Attack event