After Irrfan Khan relishing pani puri video, actor's son reminisces father with throwback photos

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's untimely death on April 29th left his fans in shock. The actor is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babli and Ayaan. The family is in grief and remembering the actor through old photos and videos. On Friday, actor's son Babli took to social media to share an old video of him gorging on pani puri. The video shows Irrfan in a fancy restaurant eating golgappas and enjoying ut. He captioned the video saying, "When you’re on diet for so long and then the shoot ends and you can have pani puri." Watch the video here-

The video went viral in no time and fans flooded the post with condolences. One user wrote, "He’ll always remain with us forever." Another said, "For a second mujhe laga jaise he is there. Kuch hua hi na ho. Love and power to sutapa ji, you and Ayan"

On Saturday, Irrfan Khan's second son Ayaan also took to social media to share throwback pictures with his father. In one of the pictures, Irrfan is seen riding a scooter with Ayaan in front of him. He captioned the black and white picture saying, "The flesh we roam this earth in is a blessing, not a promise" In another photo, the father-son duo looks handsome. Check out-

Irrfan's wife Sutapa shared an emotional note on the actor's death on Friday. He shared that Irrfan's thirst for perfection and to live life to the fullest has spoiled her for life. She wrote, "How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. Yet I want to try to fill in the things that people don’t already know."

