Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADIHOLIC_SHWETAHOLIC Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal's first pics post wedding go viral

Congratulations Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal! The couple is now officially married and we've got our hands on the very first pictures of them as man and wife. The lovebirds tied the knot at Mumbai's Iskcon Temple in the presence of their family members and close friends. Aditya's father and singer Udit Narayan and mother Deepa seemed super happy and were caught dancing at their son's baraat. Both the bride and the groom looked stunning in their ivory white outfits. A lot of fan pages on Instagram shared their wedding photos and videos that left us super excited.

The pre-wedding functions of the couple kicked off on Saturday and included Tilak, Haldi and Mehendi ceremony. A lot of pics emerged online and one was even shared by Aditya himself on his official Instagram handle. But before that, have a look at the newly married couple here:

ALSO READ: Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal are now married. Seen their first photo as man and wife yet?

Aditya announced the good news of his marriage in November and wrote, "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December."

Catch a glimpse of their baraat pictures:

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Aditya Narayan's baraat pics

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Aditya Narayan's baraat pics

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Shweta Agarwal before the wedding

Interstingly, the two got married on Udit Narayan's birthday. Look how happy the singer seemed post the wedding:

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Udit Narayan after Aditya's wedding

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal made their debut in the Bollywood industry with the 2010 film 'Shaapit.' After dating each other for over a decade, they decided to take their realtionship to the next level.