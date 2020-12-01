Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Time for Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal's wedding; see baraat pics, wedding card & high-profile guest list

The wedding festivities of singer Aditya Narayan and his lady love Shweta Aggarwal began few days ago and today is the day when the two love birds will tie the knot with each other. With the internet being filled with unseen pictures from their tilak, mehendi and haldi ceremony, the fans of the Indian Idol 12's host are super excited. The wedding as per Ahmedabad Mirror will be an intimate ceremony with only 50 guests in attendance after which a reception will be thrown for their friends and family. Iconic singer and Aditya's father Udit Narayan told the portal, "The wedding today will be at a small temple with just 50 guests in attendance, followed by a reception." With a lot of talk going on and about, here we bring to you exclusive pictures from the baraat, marriage, their wedding card and the guest vlist here:

Aditya Narayan while announcing his marriage shared a picture with Shweta on Instagram and wrote, "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December P.S. कहा था ना..कभी ना कभी तो मिलोगे कहीं पे हमको यक़ीन है." Not only this, he even treated fans with a beautiful photo a day before his marriage.

