Abhay Deol recreates Chris Rock-Will Smith's Oscar incident, says 'I’d have stood up and...'

Days after the Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscar drama, Bollywood actor Abhay Deol shared a funny boomerang video recreating the whole 'slap' incident with one of his friend. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor dropped the monochrome video, where he is seen getting slapped by his female friend, who then turns toward camera with a shocked face. Sharing it, he captioned the post, "@itsanitarani telling me about the Oscars. I’d have stood up and turned the other cheek if I knew what was coming!"

As soon as the video went viral, Abhay's fan chimed in the comment section and dropped their hilarious reaction to the recreation video. A user wrote, "If ‘Oh teri!’ could be a meme." Another added "jor ka jhatka hai joro se laga." A third comment read, "Yeeyy the Oscar story." Take a look

Will Smith 'slapped' Chris Rock

At the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith created a storm by slapping presenter Chris Rock after he made a joke about Will's wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head by comparing it to the look of Demi Moore in the 1997 movie 'G.I. Jane'. Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars row: Academy says it will take 'appropriate action' over slap incident

The incident started when Rock came on stage to announce the winners for best documentary feature award and made the tasteless joke about Pinkett-Smith. "That was one of the greatest nights in the history of television," said a shocked Chris Rock when Smith went up to the stage and slapped the comedian right across his face.

However, Will Smith issued an apology to the comedian, to the academy the nominees and everybody sitting in Dolby Theatre for his actions. He said he was 'out of line' and that his actions are "not indicative of the man I want to be." ALSO READ: Jada Pinkett Smith's FIRST post after Will Smith-Chris Rock's 'slap' row talks about 'healing'