Jada Pinkett Smith's FIRST post after Will Smith-Chris Rock's 'slap' row talks about 'healing'

A day after her husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, Jada Pinkett Smith has broken her silence. At the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night, Jada's husband Will Smith created a storm by slapping presenter Chris Rock after he made a joke about Mrs Smith. Following the controversy, several celebrities from all over the world reacted to the incident, Jada had maintained her silence until today. On Tuesday, Jada shared a cryptic post on Instagram and noted that it was time to focus on ‘healing’.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared an image that simply read, "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it." Her latest post is believed to be an indirect dig about the 'slapping' incident. Her statement comes after Will had earlier issued an apology of his own for Rock and previously also apologised to the Academy for his behaviour. Rock had quipped about Jada's bald head while presenting an award at the 2022 Oscars during the ceremony. ALSO READ: DYK Oscar winner Will Smith has a unique connection with Haridwar? Here's what his Indian guru said

Rock compared Pinkett Smith's shaved head to the look of Demi Moore in the 1997 movie 'G.I. Jane'. Rock said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia (a medical condition that results in abnormal hair loss), star in 'G.I. Jane 2', which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. "That was one of the greatest nights in the history of television," said a shocked Chris Rock when Smith went up to the stage and slapped the comedian right across his face.

Later, the actor returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu--ing mouth!"

Meanwhile, Chris Rock has not yet spoken out since the incident.

