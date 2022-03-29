DYK Oscar winner Will Smith has a unique connection with Haridwar? Here's what his Indian guru said

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CHALAMANIACC/INSTA/WILL SMITH Will Smith

Hollywood actor Will Smith is no stranger to India! Well, the actor who recently landed himself in a 'slap' controversy, has visited the country more than once. In 2018, Will Smith had come to India for a special ritual in Haridwar. He met an Indian Guru, who made Smith's 'kundli' according to Hindu planetary constellations. It is was in the abovestated year, the guru had predicted that Will Smith will win an International award in 2022. For the unversed, at the 94th Academy Awards, Smith won the Oscar for 'Best Actor.'

Oscars 2022 Winners List: CODA, Will Smith to Dune, complete list of winners during 94th Academy Awards

Will Smith's visit to India

Meanwhile, in April 2019, Will Smith had said that his trip to India awakened a new understanding of himself and the world around him. The actor, who visited Haridwar to shoot for his Facebook Watch show "Will Smith's Bucket List", took to Instagram and had shared pictures of the experience. "My Grandmother used to say, 'God Teaches through Experience. Travelling to India and experiencing the colours, people and natural beauty has awakened a new understanding of myself, my art and the truths of the world," Smith captioned the series of photographs and a video, including that of the Ganga aarti.

Not just this, the actor also roamed around in an autorickshaw across the busy streets of Mumbai and got some dance lessons from actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Will Smith 'slapped' Chris Rock

At the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith created a storm by slapping presenter Chris Rock after he made a joke about Will's wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head by comparing it to the look of Demi Moore in the 1997 movie 'G.I. Jane'. Rock said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia (a medical condition that results in abnormal hair loss), star in 'G.I. Jane 2', which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. ALSO READ: Finally! Will Smith publicly apologises to Chris Rock after Oscars slap, admits he was 'out of line'

"That was one of the greatest nights in the history of television," said a shocked Chris Rock when Smith went up to the stage and slapped the comedian right across his face.

However, Will Smith issued an apology to the comedian, to the academy the nominees and everybody sitting in Dolby Theatre for his actions. He said he was 'out of line' and that his actions are "not indicative of the man I want to be."

ALSO READ: Chris Rock, Bipasha Basu to Gauahar Khan: Celebs who were slapped publicly