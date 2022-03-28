Follow us on Image Source : FILE Oscars 2022 Winners List: CODA, Will Smith to Dune, complete list of winners during 94th Academy Awards

Highlights 94th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27

A number of celebrities were seen walking down the red carpet wearing sizzling outfits

CODA, Dune, Will Smith, Jessica Chastain and others took the awards home tonight

Oscars 2022 Winners List: The 94th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27. After getting postponed a number of times due to the COVID-19, the ceremony this year took place in person. A number of celebrities were seen walking down the red carpet wearing sizzling outfits that captured everyone's attention. In India, the Oscar awards began from 5:30 am on Monday and went till 8:30 am. The event was hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes and saw stunning performances from BTS, Beyonce, Billie Eilish and others. The nominations in various categories like Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Film amongst others were announced on February 8 and left everyone excited for the winners' list. CODA, Dune, Will Smith, Jessica Chastain and others took the awards home tonight. If you are one of those whose excited about the winners, here's the complete list.

NOTE- The winners are marked in bold.

Best Picture

"Belfast" (Focus Features)

"CODA" (Apple Original Films) -- WINNER

"Don't Look Up" (Netflix)

"Drive My Car" (Sideshow and Janus Films)

"Dune" (Warner Bros.)

"King Richard" (Warner Bros.)

"Licorice Pizza" (Metro Goldwyn Mayer/United Artists Releasing)

"Nightmare Alley" (Searchlight)

"The Power of the Dog" (Netflix)

"West Side Story" (Walt Disney)

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem in "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield in "tick, tick...BOOM!"

Will Smith in "King Richard"-- WINNER

Denzel Washington in "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" -- WINNER

Olivia Colman in "The Lost Daughter"

Penélope Cruz in "Parallel Mothers"

Nicole Kidman in "Being the Ricardos"

Kristen Stewart in "Spencer"

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds in "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur in "CODA" -- WINNER

Jesse Plemons in "The Power of the Dog"

J.K. Simmons in "Being the Ricardos"

Kodi Smit-McPhee in "The Power of the Dog"

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley in "The Lost Daughter"

Ariana DeBose in "West Side Story" -- WINNER

Judi Dench in "Belfast"

Kirsten Dunst in "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis in "King Richard"

Animated Feature Film

Encanto -- WINNER

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Cinematography

"Dune" — Greig Fraser -- WINNER

"Nightmare Alley" — Dan Laustsen

"The Power of the Dog" — Ari Wegner

"The Tragedy of Macbeth" — Bruno Delbonnel

"West Side Story" — Janusz Kaminski

Costume Design

"Cruella" — Jenny Beavan -- WINNER

"Cyrano" — Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

"Dune" — Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

"Nightmare Alley" — Luis Sequeira

"West Side Story" — Paul Tazewell

Directing

"Belfast" — Kenneth Branagh

"Drive My Car" — Ryusuke Hamaguchi

"Licorice Pizza" — Paul Thomas Anderson

"The Power of the Dog" — Jane Campion -- WINNER

"West Side Story" — Steven Spielberg

Documentary (Feature)

"Ascension"

"Attica"

"Flee"

"Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) -- WINNER

"Writing with Fire"

Documentary (Short Subject)

"Audible"

"Lead Me Home"

"The Queen of Basketball"

"Three Songs for Benazir"

"When We Were Bullies"

Film Editing

"Don't Look Up" — Hank Corwin

"Dune" — Joe Walker -- WINNER

"King Richard" — Pamela Martin

"The Power of the Dog" — Peter Sciberras

"tick, tick...BOOM!" — Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

International Feature Film

"Drive My Car" Japan -- WINNER

"Flee" Denmark

"The Hand of God" Italy

"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" Bhutan

"The Worst Person in the World" Norway

Makeup and Hairstyling

"Coming 2 America" — Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

"Cruella" — Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

"Dune" — Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye" — Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh-- WINNER

"House of Gucci" — Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Music (Original Score)

"Don't Look Up" — Nicholas Britell

"Dune" — Hans Zimmer -- WINNER

"Encanto" — Germaine Franco

"Parallel Mothers" — Alberto Iglesias

"The Power of the Dog" — Jonny Greenwood

Music (Original Song)

"Be Alive" from "King Richard"

Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

"Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto"

Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Down To Joy" from "Belfast"

Music and Lyric by Van Morrison

"No Time To Die" from "No Time to Die" (Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell) -- WINNER

"Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days"

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Production Design

"Dune" (Production Design: Patrice Vermette, Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos) -- WINNER

"Nightmare Alley"

Production Design: Tamara Deverell, Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

"The Power of the Dog"

Production Design: Grant Major, Set Decoration: Amber Richards

"The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Production Design: Stefan Dechant , Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

"West Side Story"

Production Design: Adam Stockhausen , Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Short Film (Animated)

"Affairs of the Art"

Joanna Quinn and Les Mills

"Bestia"

Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz

"Boxballet"

Anton Dyakov

"Robin Robin"

Dan Ojari and Mikey Please

"The Windshield Wiper" (Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez)

Short Film (Live Action)

"Ala Kachuu - Take and Run"

Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger

"The Dress"

Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki

"The Long Goodbye" (Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed) -- WINNER

"On My Mind"

Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson

"Please Hold"

K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse

Sound

"Belfast" — Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

"Dune" — Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett -- WINNER

"No Time to Die" — Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

"The Power of the Dog" — Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

"West Side Story" — Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Visual Effects

"Dune" — Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer -- WINNER

"Free Guy" — Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

"No Time to Die" — Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" — Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" — Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

"CODA" — Screenplay by Siân Heder -- WINNER

"Drive My Car" — Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

"Dune" — Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

"The Lost Daughter" — Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

"The Power of the Dog" — Written by Jane Campion

Writing (Original Screenplay)

"Belfast" — Written by Kenneth Branagh -- WINNER

"Don't Look Up" — Screenplay by Adam McKay , Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota

"King Richard" — Written by Zach Baylin

"Licorice Pizza" — Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

"The Worst Person in the World" — Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier