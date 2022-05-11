Aayush Sharma's grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram passes away; actor pens heartfelt note for his 'dadaji'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAYUSHSHARMA_CLUB Aayush Sharma with father Anil Sharma and grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram

Aayush Sharma's grandfather and politician Pandit Sukh Ram passed away on Wednesday (May 11). He had suffered a brain stroke and was undergoing treatment in Delhi's AIIMS. He was 94. The actor mourned the demise of his grandfather and penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram handle. "With a very heavy heart I bid farewell to my beloved Dadaji Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma. Even though you're gone, I know you'll always be with me, guiding me, looking over me and blessing me like you always do. Rest in peace dadaji, you will be dearly missed," wrote Ayush in the farewell note.

Ayush's brother Ashray Sharma in a message on his Facebook, wrote: "End of era, my grandfather took his last breath at AIIMS in wee hours today morning."

Earlier, Aayush had taken to his Instagram and shut down rumors relating to his grandfather's death. He wrote, "My grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram is a strong soul and is fighting back bravely. To all the reports and rumours, in this testing time for our entire family, I kindly request everyone to pray for his well-being and refrain from the media from paying heed to any false news. We would keep you updated and informed about his health at every step. Heartfelt gratitude for all the prayers."

About Pandit Sukh Ram

He was a Congress veteran from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi as well as a former Telecom Minister. Aayush's father Anil Sharma and brother Aashray Sharma are also politicians. Sukh Ram will be cremated in Mandi on Thursday.

