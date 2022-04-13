Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali casts Aayush Sharma to play Bollywood superstar's brother?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAYUSH SHARMA Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma

If the latest media reports are to be believed, Salman Khan will once again be reuniting with Aayush Sharma on screen. The two are said to be collaborating once again for Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Aayush will reportedly play his brother in the film. If this turns out to be true, this would mark Salman and Aayush's second on-screen project together after Antim: The Final Truth.

While Pooja Hegde will be the leading lady in the film, the plot of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is reportedly a story of three brothers. Zaheer Iqbal could play the third brother besides Salman and Aayush. However, there has been no confirmation about the same yet.

Meanwhile, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' is all set to release on Eid 2023. "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali" is directed by Farhad Samji.

A statement read: "Sajid Nadiadwala's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, directed by Farhad Samji, to release in cinemas on Eid 2023."

In 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', Salman will be presented in a completely new avatar. The look is currently being decided upon. It also stars Pooja Hegde. She is playing a traditional small-town girl opposite Salman's character.

Apart from this, the actor has multiple films in the pipeline. He looks forward to the release of Tiger 3. In the film, Salman will reprise his role of RAW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen as Zoya. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie also stars Emraan Hashmi. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 21, 2023.

He has wrapped up shooting for a special role in Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie titled 'Godfather'.

He is also working on Kick 2 and is expected to make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan. The film that marks SRK's return to the screen after a hiatus of four years also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.