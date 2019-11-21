Aamir Khan ‘died laughing’ after watching Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Good Newwz trailer, Akshay Kumar responds

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aamir Khan ‘died laughing’ after watching Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Good Newwz trailer

The trailer of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Good News has hit the internet and how. From fans to Bollywood celebrities, everyone is head over heels about this biggest goof-up of the year. The trailer of the film is being loved by everyone and now even superstar Aamir Khan has joined the list. The actor shared the trailer on Twitter and sang praises of the film. He wrote, “What a great trailer! I died laughing! Loved it!”

Soon after the tweet, lead actor Akshay Kumar also responded to Aamir Khan’s tweet and wrote, “Thank you Aamir, so glad we managed to make you laugh”

Thank you Aamir, so glad we managed to make you laugh 😁🙏🏻 https://t.co/XOk7Jhlynx — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 20, 2019

Earlier when the trailer dropped on the internet, Bollywood celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon, Jackie Bhagnani, Siddharth Malhotra and others reacted to it and shared their reactions with the fans. Taapsee wrote, “This is so damn funny! I think this is the closest to your real funny self I have seen since years sir! Really looking forward for this one” On the other hand, Akshay’s Housefull 4 co0star Kriti Sanon wrote, “Hahahaha!! Loved the trailer and all the Batra’s!! So fresh and so funny! @akshaykumar sir! Good luck to the entire team #Kareena @diljitdosanjh @advani_kiara can’t wait for this goofy christmas! “

Hahahaha!! 🤣Loved the trailer and all the Batra’s!! So fresh and so funny! @akshaykumar sir!😂🙌🏻 Good luck to the entire team #Kareena @diljitdosanjh @advani_kiara 💞 can’t wait for this goofy christmas! https://t.co/aCLUKNcGAx — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) November 19, 2019

Hahahaha!! 🤣Loved the trailer and all the Batra’s!! So fresh and so funny! @akshaykumar sir!😂🙌🏻 Good luck to the entire team #Kareena @diljitdosanjh @advani_kiara 💞 can’t wait for this goofy christmas! https://t.co/aCLUKNcGAx — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) November 19, 2019

Good Newwz is a film about surrogacy and stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh along with Akshay Kumar. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is made under Dharma Productions. It will hit the screens on 27 December.

Also read: Daughter Ira shares throwback pictures to wish Aamir Khan on International Men's day

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page