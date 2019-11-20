Daughter Ira shares throwback picture to wish Aamir Khan on International Men's day

Ira Khan throwback picture with dad Aamir Khan to wish him on International Men's Day

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan took to her Instagram to wish her dad on International men's day. Ira shared a post wishing all the men her life on this day. The pictures shared by Ira included a throwback picture with dad Aamir Khan and brother Junaid Khan. Going by the picture it looks like it is from Aamir's Mangal Pandey days and we can see Aamir sporting long hair and mustache. Aamir is seen taking his children out for a bike ride.

In another picture from Ira's Instagram post, Ira's cousin and actor Imran Khan poses with her. Sharing the picture, Ira wrote, "I've been lucky enough to know a lot of kickass men in my life. Even if all of them aren't necessarily old enough to be called men yet. I'm eternally grateful. Happy Men's Day"

Ira Khan's Instagram post with dad Aamir Khan

Here's Ira Khan's Instagram post:

Ira is Aamir Khan's daughter from his first wife Reena Dutta. The father-daughter duo is known to be sharing a very close bond with each other.

Ira is currently busy with her directorial debut in the world of theatre. She recently announced that she will be directing play ‘Euripide’s Medea’ which is a Greek tragedy written by Euripides. The play will be produced by actor Sarika's production house.

Meanwhile, Aamir is busy with his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which is an adaptation of Tom Hank starrer Forrest Gump which released in 1994. Recently the first look of Aamir Khan was revealed. Aamir himself shared his first look from the film in an Instagram post. Sharing the picture Aamir wrote, "Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha"

