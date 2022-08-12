Aamir Khan parties with Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh post Laal Singh Chaddha screening

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEERSINGH Ranveer Singh with Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan at a bash

Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of Laal Singh Chaddha in Mumbai for his film industry friends. Celebrities like Saif Ali Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sushmita Sen, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and many more attended the film's premiere along with Laal Singh Chaddha cast and crew. Post the screening, Aamir also invited the guests to a private party which was full of fun moments as the images shared by Ranveer on his Instagram handle are proof.

Ranveer Singh's bromance with Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan

Ranveer arrived at the screening of Laal Singh Chaddha with his wife Deepika Padukone. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor's family was also present at the film's event. On the red carpet, Ranveer and Deepika posed for lovely couple pics. Later, Ranveer partied with Aamir, his ex-wife Kiran Rao, Saif Ali Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh among others. In the pictures that Ranveer shared on social media, he was seen hugging and having interesting conversations with Saif and Aamir.

Ranveer enjoys games with Fatima Sana Shaikh

At the Laal Singh Chaddha bash hosted by Aamir and Kiran Rao, Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh was also present. Cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan were also among the guests. In a video shared online, Ranveer, Irfan, Yusuf and Fatima were seen playing foosball. Aamir's daughter Ira Khan recorded the video of the celebs having fun times playing indoor games.

Irfan posted the video on Instagram, writing, "Had fun watching the movie #laalsinghchaddha Laal will make you fall in love with his goodness. Aamir khan as always has played the character with Perfection. Well done @aamirkhanproductions on such a feel good movie. By the way @ranveersingh score ke baare mein baat Kare ya jaane de?? warna Dangal hoga (sic)."

About Laal Singh Chaddha movie

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump (1994), featuring Tom Hanks. It has released in cinema halls on August 11. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's first-day collections on Twitter saying it had a dull opening of Rs 12 crore. He further wrote that the movie is performing well in multiplexes but the mass circuits are not seeing enough crowd. Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in important roles. It is directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame.

