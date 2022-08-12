Did Urvashi Rautela take a jibe at Rishabh Pant? Have they dated in the past? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHI RAUTELA, RISHABH PANT Urvashi Rautela, Rishabh Pant

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant have been linked to each other on several occasions. However, neither of them has ever responded in any meaningful way. Recently, a war of words seemingly began between the two. Of course without taking any names. On Thursday, Urvashi took to her Instagram Stories to share a post dedicated to 'RP'. She wrote, "Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball ot…main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho," followed by hashtags - 'RP CHOTU BHAIYYA' 'Cougar Hunter' and 'Don't take advantage of a silent girl'.

This was an apparent response to Pant's now deleted post. He had written on Instagram Stories: "It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them.” He also added the hashtags -- 'Mera Picha Chhoro Behen' and 'Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai'.

Why Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant are at crossroads?

Recently, in an interview, the actress referred to a visitor who had come to meet her as Mr "RP". The initials are sometimes mistaken for Rishabh Pant by fans. She declined to go into further detail when pressed to identify Mr. "RP" by name.

"I had a gig in New Delhi after I finished filming in Varanasi, so I had to take a flight. I spent a full day filming in New Delhi, and when I returned home after around 10 hours of shooting, I had to get ready—and you know how long girls take to get ready. Mr. RP arrived, waited for me in the lobby, and asked to meet. In a Bollywood Hungama interview, Urvashi remarked, "I was so exhausted that I fell off to sleep and I didn't realize that I had received so many calls.

In the interview, Urvashi went on to say that when she woke up, she discovered numerous missed calls on her phone. Out of politeness, she requested that Mr. "RP" meet her anytime he is in Mumbai. "Very, when I woke up, I saw 16–17 missed calls, and I was so sorry that I didn't go because someone was waiting for me. I told him that we should meet when you'll be in Mumbai out of respect because many girls don't care about keeping someone waiting. We met in Mumbai, where the press was all over us, and it just recently made national headlines. I won't add anything to this, other than to say that respect for others is crucial. However, she continued, "I feel like media exaggerates even the smallest item that is under progress and spoils it."

Rishabh's post is assumed to be in response to the same.

Have Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant dated?

There have been past rumors of a relationship between Pant and Urvashi. However, in the public's eyes, the two never affirmed the same. Urvashi and Rishabh were frequently photographed together in 2018—sometimes after dinners or events. Soon after, word spread that Pant had blocked Urvashi on WhatsApp.

