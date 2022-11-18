Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan engaged to boyfriend Nupur Shikhare | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHANULAKHARA5 Aamir Khan's daughter Ira engaged to Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, who has been dating Nupur Shikhare for a long time now, finally got engaged to him on November 18, 2022. The couple held an engagement bash in Mumbai on Friday, and several celebrities, including Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao, Ashutosh Gowariker, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and others, graced the event. It wasn't very long ago that Ira and Nupur's proposal video went viral on social media, and now their engagement pictures are surfacing on the internet.

For the big day, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan opted for a red off-shoulder gown, and she looked absolutely gorgeous. She kept her look minimal and finished it off with a black chain around her neck. Ira looked absolutely happy and was spotted glowing. On the other hand, her soon-to-be husband, Nupur Shikhare, looked charming in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bow. The couple complimented each other well for the day.

Earlier, the couple made waves on the internet when their proposal video went viral. Ira shared the video on her Instagram account. In the video, Nupur got down on one knee with a ring in his hand and asked Ira to marry him. With the crowd cheering about them, Ira said a big 'yes' and they sealed the deal with a kiss. In the caption, elated Ira wrote, "Popeye: She said yes Ira: Hehe, I said yes."

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's rumoured boyfriend Mahir Pandhi to enter the show? Here's the truth

Meanwhile, Ira and Nupur made their relationship Instagram official in 2020. She took to her Instagram handle on the occasion of promise day, during Valentine’s week celebration, and announced that they were dating. "Its an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy," she wrote. The couple often shares pictures and videos on social media and never misses a chance to paint the town red.

Also read: Bradley Cooper to headline Steven Spielberg’s Frank Bullitt movie

Latest Entertainment News