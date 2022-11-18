Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's rumoured boyfriend Mahir Pandhi to enter the show? Here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MESMAHIRISING Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur's alleged beau to enter show

Bigg Boss 16 is making waves in the country, with contestants going to great lengths to pave their way for the big title. Contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who was the first captain of the Bigg Boss house and amassed a massive fandom after entering the show, and her camaraderie with Abdu Rozik is quite popular amongst fans. Now the latest buzz suggests that contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's alleged boyfriend, Mahir Pandhi, will be entering the show.

According to the current social media speculation, Nimrit's rumoured boyfriend Mahir may be brought in as a wild card by the makers. It is also rumoured that he and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are in a serious relationship in real life. The reports on social media imply that it is a strategy to highlight Nimrit's game.

After the news surfaced on social media, some fans said they are feeling sad for Adbu, while others said that Mahir is not fit for the show and that his entry will spoil Nimrit's game.

If we take a look at the past seasons, we have seen how the makers sent the partners of contestants, from Rashmi Desai's ex-boyfriend Arhaan Khan entering the show to Aly Goni entering for Jasmin Bhasin. If Mahir Pandhi will enter the show or not, only time will tell, as nothing has been officially announced so far.

Meanwhile, speaking about the current scenario in the show, Sajid Khan is the captain in the house. In the last episode, Bigg Boss held a task for a new captain, but Sajid was able to retain his throne. Now in today's episode, host Salman Khan will question the contestants over the happenings in the house. He will also be seen addressing Sumbul's obsession with Shalin as the Imlie actress intervenes between Shalin and Tina's fight. Now it will be interesting to see the housemates' opinions on the matter.

