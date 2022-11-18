Bradley Cooper to headline Steven Spielberg’s Frank Bullitt movie

Friday, November 18, 2022
     
Bradley Cooper starrer Frank Bullitt movie will mark the second collaboration between Cooper and Speilberg following the upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic “Maestro".

PTI New Delhi Published on: November 18, 2022 18:24 IST
Hollywood star Bradley Cooper is set to play the classic character of Frank Bullitt in filmmaker Steven Spielberg's next feature film. The character was famously portrayed by the late Hollywood star Steve McQueen in the 1968 thriller "Bullitt" and now Spielberg is developing a reboot with Warner Bros, reported entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

"Bullitt" featured McQueen as the titular San Francisco police lieutenant tasked with protecting a Chicago gangster scheduled to testify against the mob. When the witness is murdered, Bullitt is set on a path to track down the killers.

Though plot details of Spielberg's project have been kept under wraps, the untitled movie is expected to follow Bullitt on an entirely different exploit than the one played by McQueen.

Cooper will produce the movie with Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger. McQueen’s son Chad McQueen and granddaughter Molly McQueen will serve as executive producers.

The project will mark the second collaboration between Cooper and Speilberg following the upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic “Maestro", which will release on Netflix in 2023. 

