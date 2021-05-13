Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AADARJAIN Aadar Jain: We can all be responsible citizens by getting vaccinated

Actor Aadar Jain on Wednesday got his Covid-19 shot and said that all of us can be responsible citizens by getting vaccinated. "We can all be responsible citizens by getting vaccinated. Our healthcare professionals are working day in and day out trying to keep us safe from the virus and now we can all do our bit by safeguarding our health and getting the vaccine," Aadar said.

He thanked all frontline and healthcare workers for their efforts.

"I thank all the frontline warriors, doctors and medical staff for all their sacrifices and dedication in these times of need. I would like to sincerely urge everyone to register themselves and get vaccinated as soon as possible. It'll help us all defeat this virus and restart our country!"

Aadar was recently seen in the digitally-released film "Hello Charlie".

Meanwhile, TV star Asha Negi on Tuesday took a potshot at celebrities who make a big deal about posing for videos and pictures while getting vaccinated.

"To all the actors who are uploading their vaccination videos… yaar awareness ke liye thik hai but please itni overacting mat kiya karo, bohot annoying ho jaata hai (buddy, spreading awareness is a good thing but please cut down on the overacting, it gets annoying)!" Asha said in a note she posted on Instagram.

She had a further witty dig while captioning the note.

"Please yaar! Aur haan log pooch rahe hain videographer khud le ja rahe ho ya hospital is providing (people wonder if you took the videographer along or if the hospital provided one)?" went the caption.