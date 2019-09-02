Varun Dhawan reviews co-star Shraddha Kapoor’s Chhichhore, calls it ‘amazing film with a message’

Varun Dhawan reviews co-star Shraddha Kapoor’s Chhichhore

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all praise for his Street Dancer 3D co-star Shraddha Kapoor for her upcoming Bollywood film Chhichhore. The actor took to his social media to give his review of the film that he watched last night and stated that the film is amazing along with a beautiful message. Not just the review, Varun also shared pictures with Shraddha Kapoor and Chhichhore actor Varun Sharma on his twitter and also with producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Varun Dhawan wrote, “Watched #chichore last night. Had a blast @niteshtiwari22 what an amazing film with a beautiful message. U will come home with the whole group. I have 3 people very close to me associated with this film. Go catch it everyone.” Check out his tweet here-

Watched #chichore last night. Had a blast @niteshtiwari22 what an amazing film with a beautiful message. U will come home with the whole group. I have 3 people very close to me associated with this film. Go catch it everyone pic.twitter.com/IvJC7MApn8 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 2, 2019

Shraddha Kapoor is currently ruling viewers' hearts with her appearance in Saaho which has hit the screens last Friday, on 29th August. Now she is gearing up for another release, Chhichhore on September 6th. The actress has been working day and night for three of her films simultaneously and had earlier revealed that her body has been paining with so much work. Shraddha Kapoor was shooting for Saaho, Chhichhore and Sreet Dancer 3D all at once in the past year.

Talking about the same, Shraddha Kapoor said, “It has been a physically intense year for me. I did shoot three films but 'Street Dancer' is releasing next year. I feel I should get some break but now promotions have also started." On the other hand, talking about her role in upcoming film Chhichhore, the actress said in an interview, “That is an interesting film for me because I play two characters of two generations. I play a college student and also the mother of a young girl. Playing two generations in the same film is interesting.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is all set to take the fans on a journey of friendship. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on 20th August but in order to avoid the clash with Shraddha Kapoor’s other film Saaho, also starring Prabhas, the release date of Chhichhore was changed.

