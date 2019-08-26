Varun Dhawan accuses co-star Sara Ali Khan of copying the colour of his clothes, check out picture

Varun Dhawan accuses co-star Sara Ali Khan of copying the colour of his clothes

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has funnily accused his Coolie No. 1 co-actor Sara Ali Khan of copying the colour of his clothes. On Monday morning, Varun Dhawan shared a photograph on Instagram where he can be seen striking a pose along with choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who he has tagged as "Masterji" and his Coolie No. 1 co-star Sara Ali Khan.

The trio seems to be rehearsing for a dance number from the movie. While both Varun and Sara are seen wearing yellow t-shirts, the Badlapur actor has accused Sara of copying him and wearing the same hues. He wrote in Hindi: "Saraji ne mere vastra ke rang ko copy kiya," which translates to "Sara has copied the colour of my clothes."

The two stars will be seen together in director David Dhawan's directorial Coolie No.1, which is a remake of the popular 1995 movie of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The comedy film is slated to release in May next year. Fans are very excited to witness Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s chemistry on the big screen. While there is still time for the film to hit the theaters, the behind the scenes pictures and video have been keeping fans on their toes.

Recently, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram to introduce his fans with his character Kunwar Mahinder Prata from the film Coolie No. 1. In the video, the actor can be seen flaunting the uber-cool style and accessories of his character and also gives details to his fans about the shooting location. By the end of the video, as Varun Dhawan sign offs, he hangs himself from the boat. Have a look at Varun Dhawan’s video going viral on the internet-

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Dharma Productions’ Kalank. He will be next seen in Remo D’souza’s Street Dancer 3D. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Imtiaz Ali directorial Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaeyan.

(With IANS inputs)