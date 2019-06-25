Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonam Kapoor shares the glimpses of Tokyo tour as she misses her great time- Watch video

Sonam Kapoor shares the glimpses of her Tokyo tour as she misses her great time already- Sonam Kapoor had a gala time in Tokyo, roaming around the streets, tasting the savouries and partying alongside husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja set to Japan to spend some quality time with each other. Their pictures are ruling the social media like no other.

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a video on IGTV where she can be seen enjoying and rejoicing the beauty of Tokyo. The pictures are indeed mesmerizing. She has captioned the video as, "From Tokyo, With Love. See you soon. @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal".

Sonam Kapoor is often seen travelling along with husband Anand Ahuja. The duo looks perfect and their love is growing deeper each passing day.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in The Zoya Factor by Abhishek Sharma. The movie is set to release on September 20.