Shahid Kapoor on criticism over Kabir Singh: No one picked up Sanju

Shahid Kapoor on Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh has been loved by the audience and the box office numbers are enough to prove that. It has been over a month and people are still debating over Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. Kabir Singh received flak because of its titular character. What the makers were calling a character with anger management issues, movie critics and several netizens cited it as a heroic portrayal of toxic masculinity.

Shahid Kapoor has spoken about the criticism several times and denied that the film glorifies violence and misogyny. Recently in an interview, he defended Kabir Singh saying that one can't have a simplistic view of a such a complex character. He further said that his aggression was not towards any particular gender but it was inherited. ''There are many layers to him. Some layers are deplorable and terrible. And some layers are actually beautiful. The layer of unconditional love, of love in which you are ready to destroy yourself was actually a very beautiful layer. The layer of violence and I never saw this as misogyny- because Kabir Singh’s violent streak was not towards any particular sex,'' he told Hindustan Times.

Shahid felt that the criticism was a bit misplaced as people who are slamming Sanju didn't speak up during Sanju. "So I frankly felt that the criticism was a bit misplaced. There have been films in the recent past which had characters exhibiting similar traits but no one really picked on them this way. To be candid, Sanju had a scene where the guy is sitting in front of his wife and saying he has slept with over 300 women. No one picked on it the way they went after Kabir Singh," said Shahid. However, within no time he added that he liked Sanju.

Shahid added since the very beginning Kabir has been a flawed character. He is the protagonist and antagonist as well. The actor said, ''And this is not to say that I didn’t enjoy Sanju. I thoroughly did, because I didn’t watch it to see how people should be, I watched it to see how that character’s life is. The fact that people loved Kabir Singh has just told me that people watch the film for what it is. We were always honest, right from the very first promo of the film that it’s a fictional account of a very flawed character''.

On a related note, Kabir Singh revolves around the story of a hot-tempered surgeon going through a heartbreak. The movie also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey as lead pair.

