Shahid Kapoor finally breaks his silence and defends Kabir Singh

The last release of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor received both appreciations as well as backlash. There were people who appreciated the storyline as well as the powerful acting but at the same time, there were also others who complained of a film promoting misogyny and having a toxic masculine behaviour. Not just the actors even the director of the film Sandeep Reddy Vanga was brutally slammed for giving out a controversial statement like, ‘love means the liberty to slap each other.’

Well after being silent for quite a long time, the lead actor Shahid has finally spoken about the whole fiasco. In a recent interview he gave to Bollywood Hungama, the actor said that the character of Kabir Singh was the protagonist as well as the antagonist in the film. Talking about the slapping scenes he said, If Kabir hadn't slapped Preeti (Kiara Advani's character), would everything else that he did be okay? Because he slapped the girl, you feel that is unacceptable and that Kabir Singh is an unacceptable character. We want you to feel this is unacceptable, his behaviour has gone beyond control."

Not only this, he even opened up about the reason why he was silent all this time and said, "The reason I didn't do an interview is that I felt everyone was very aggressive. And I didn't think it was healthy. I didn't want to come out attacking anybody. I didn't want to come out defending a film. I wanted to speak about a film like a film should be spoken about."

The actor spoke at length about the reaction that the audience gave to his character and film and said, "The film got attacked by certain people in a very strong manner and on the other hand it got loved by the audience." He added, "This is the first time reviewers have been reviewed by the audience."

A particular scene from the film where Shahid and Kiara Advani’s characters slap each other received a lot of negative comments later which the director in an interview said, "If you don't have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don't see anything there. If you can't slap, if you can't touch your woman wherever you want, if you can't kiss, I don't see emotion there."

The Netizens were angry towards his approach and so in an interview to Deccan Chronicle he said, "The content was edited in a very wrong way so that a section of women got another chance to attack me. But I was trying to explain my protagonist's mindset. Violence may be his way of expressing love. It's not mine."

Meanwhile, the film has become 2019's highest-earning Bollywood film and has minted over Rs. 270 crores in just a month. Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures, and videos.