Mandira Bedi raises temperatures in red swimsuit pictures from Maldives

Among a lot of celebrities who have posted their bikini pictures on social media, the recent one that has stunned fans is Mandira Bedi. The 47-year-old actress and TV presenter is on a vacation mode these days in Maldives from where she has posted a sizzling picture in which she can be spotted wearing a two-piece bikini. Posing next to a palm tree, Mandira was in all smiles as she looked like a beach-bum in her red bikini, pink hairband, and yellow sunglasses.

She posted the picture as, "Making the most of my day today.. sunshine and blue sea.. there couldn’t be a happier place for me." Soon her pictures started getting comments from celebrities as well as her fans who fell in love with her look and her perfect figure. Mouni Roy sent her hearts while Maria Goretti commented, "Oh bloody hell, the sea, sand, and sun must be very happy." Telugu actress Shriya Saran said, "Babe you have the hottest body."

Have a look:

Her perfectly toned abs reveal that she is definitely a fitness freak. Once during an interview, she revealed a newspaper, "I usually run once every ten days but when it’s the monsoons, I run all through the season. So far, I have done two half marathons."

Coming back to bikini pictures, this isn’t the first time she has posted such photo as previously too, she has surprised everyone with her bikini bod. Check out the pictures here:

Talking about work front, she has worked in shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Shanti, Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior, and India’s Deadliest Roads. She has been married to Raj Kaushal and has a son Vir.

