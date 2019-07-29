Image Source : TWITTER Sanjay Dutt turns 60: Aditi Rao Hydari, Anil Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt pour in birthday wishes for Munna Bhai

Sanjay Dutt, the macho man of the entertainment industry, turns 60 today. With long innings in Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt has been a much-loved face both for filmmakers as well as brands. His role of ‘Munna Bhai’ is one of the most popular characters of Bollywood till date. Sanju, a biopic made on Dutt’s life last year, was also much loved by the audience. Now, several Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to wish a very happy birthday to Sanjay Dutt.

"Happy birthday to everyone’s favourite baba @DuttSanjay.. Here’s to a year filled with your favourite people and things PS - I'm coming for my next champi, a Jadoo ki jhappi and some cake #BhoomiNostalgia", said Aditi Rao Hydari.

Happy birthday to everyone’s favourite baba @DuttSanjay... Here’s to a year filled with your favourite people and things... ♥🤗



PS - I'm coming for my next champi, a Jadoo ki jhappi and some cake 😋 #BhoomiNostalgia pic.twitter.com/UGmSQ4sXH7 — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) July 29, 2019

Director Mahesh Bhatt penned down a heartfelt note for him. It said, "When Ingmar Bergman (the iconic Swedish filmmaker) turned 70, Akira Kurosawa (the great Japanese film maker) wrote him a letter for his birthday. In this letter he wrote, A human is born a baby, becomes a boy, goes through youth, the prime of life and finally returns to being a baby before he closes his life. This is, in my opinion, the most ideal way of life. I believe you would agree that a human becomes capable of producing pure works, without any restrictions, in the days of his second babyhood."

Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Oh, to be young and full of vigor!! Happy Birthday, @duttsanjay! Welcome to the 60’s club! #notoldjustclassic..Wish you all the happiness, love & success!"

While, Farhan appreciated his first look from KGF 2 and wished the actor along with that. He wrote, "I remember, as a kid, watching him shoot for his debut film ‘Rocky’ on bandstand and all these years later we’re finally collaborating on something special. Here’s presenting @duttsanjay as Adheera from #KGFChapter2. And here’s also wishing him a happy birthday. Big hug."

I remember, as a kid, watching him shoot for his debut film ‘Rocky’ on bandstand and all these years later we’re finally collaborating on something special.

Here’s presenting @duttsanjay as Adheera from #KGFChapter2.



And here’s also wishing him a happy birthday. Big hug pic.twitter.com/Ua8uNeYVPA — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 29, 2019

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt is making a comeback with his upcoming Hindi remake of the 2010 Telugu classic Prasthanam of the same name.

The teaser of the movie was unveiled today. The film also features Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal and Jackie Shroff in vital roles. It will be directed by Deva Katta, who helmed the original version as well. Prasthanam is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 20, 2019. The family drama is produced by his wife Maanayata Dutt.

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Celebrity News

Click Here for Trending News

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page